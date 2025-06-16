Hanford Dixon Makes A Bold Prediction About Browns This Season

The Cleveland Browns enter this season in a tough position.

They went from making the playoffs to winning just three games, and given their history and reputation, people were quick to forget their recent success.

As such, everybody now seems to be sleeping on the Browns and their potential.

With that in mind, team legend Hanford Dixon claimed that the Browns need to fly under the radar until the start of the season, and then, the rest of the league will know what they’re truly about (via The Hanford Dixon Show):

“We gotta ride under the radar throughout this offseason [and] the preseason, and then once the regular season starts, everybody is going to know that the Cleveland Browns are back this year. I really believe that. I just feel good about this football team,” Dixon said.

The #Browns will be BACK this year. #DawgPound "Once that regular season starts, everybody is going to know that the Cleveland Browns are BACK." –@HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/zvHJIoSFbq — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 14, 2025

If the Browns were another organization or a big-market team, the narrative around the roster would be entirely different.

The media would be talking about them as a team with a high upside, as opposed to a team with inexperienced rookies.

As for their older players, they would be considered ‘seasoned veterans and leaders’ instead of an aging roster with several question marks.

That’s just the way it’s been with the Browns for decades now, and while the team hasn’t necessarily done a great job of turning the narrative around, it’s still frustrating.

The Browns need to figure things out at the quarterback position, which will be easier said than done.

But if they get that out of the way, the rest should sort itself out, and this team could and should give plenty to talk about.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Rookie Has Made 'Significant Strides'