Insider Says Browns Rookie Has Made ‘Significant Strides’

The Cleveland Browns will have no shortage of options at the quarterback position.

However, they only have one proven option.

Joe Flacco is a bona fide veteran in this league, and the Browns already know what he can bring to the table.

Other than that, it’s anybody’s guess.

Of course, given his platform and profile, everybody talks about Shedeur Sanders as a potential candidate for the position.

Nevertheless, he was the last player to enter the mix, and as such, he’s last in the pecking order.

Then again, according to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Colorado product is making great strides lately, and while he has yet to do so against high-end competition, everybody has noticed the hard work and improvement:

“After a bit of a slow start in spring practices, [Shedeur] Sanders has come on strong over the past two weeks with plenty of completions, touchdown passes and grasp of the scheme,” Cabot wrote. “Granted, he’s still the fourth-team quarterback and has a long way to go. But he’s made significant strides during recent organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp, remaining alive in the competition.”

The Browns chose not to take Sanders multiple times throughout the course of the NFL Draft.

They clearly had Dillon Gabriel ranked much higher than him.

Still, Sanders was projected to be a first-round pick and a top-three selection.

While he’s not an elite prospect and doesn’t boast the most impressive traits, he does have something that none of the other quarterback options seem to have, which is upside.

The Browns don’t have the best quarterback room in the league by any means, but if there’s a chance that any of the players they have in their ranks will turn out to be the face of the franchise, it will most likely be Sanders.

