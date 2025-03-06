Hanford Dixon Names 2 QBs The Browns Should Draft

NFL Draft season always brings its share of intrigue, but few prospects have commanded attention quite like Shedeur Sanders.

The quarterback has positioned himself as a potential top-2 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, with many mock drafts connecting him to the Cleveland Browns if the Tennessee Titans opt for Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick.

However, one Browns legend believes the team should consider a bold dual-quarterback strategy.

“If Sanders is still there … I would take him with the No. 2 pick overall, and then what I would try to do down the line a little bit, I still would pick another quarterback. I would pick someone like a Jalen Milroe,” Hanford Dixon said on his podcast.

Hanford wants to draft TWO QBs this year 👀 "If Sanders is still there, I'd take him with the #2 pick. Down the line, I'd take someone like Jalen Milroe who will take time to develop." – @HanfordDixon29 Find @drinkgaragebeer near you: https://t.co/ynyXCsXAqS pic.twitter.com/8yHdRYc9fe — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) March 5, 2025

Dixon’s strategy centers on securing both an NFL-ready talent in Sanders while also investing in a developmental prospect with upside.

This approach would give the Browns multiple options at quarterback moving forward, potentially setting them up for both immediate success and long-term stability.

Milroe represents perhaps the most intriguing high-risk, high-reward quarterback in this draft class.

His exceptional athletic abilities, football intelligence and work ethic suggest he could develop into a top-tier NFL quarterback within a few years.

However, his skills as a traditional pocket passer require refinement.

If Milroe struggles to develop as a passer, his athleticism might allow his team to consider moving him to running back or wide receiver.

His NFL trajectory will largely depend on landing with an organization that can nurture his talents and build an offensive system that maximizes his strengths.

NEXT:

David Njoku Reacts To Rumor Of Nick Chubb Leaving The Browns