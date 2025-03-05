David Njoku Reacts To Rumor Of Nick Chubb Leaving The Browns

As the Cleveland Browns navigate another tumultuous offseason, one question looms larger than the rest.

Amid swirling rumors and financial constraints, Nick Chubb’s time in Cleveland could be nearing its conclusion.

The running back’s tenure with the Browns will end unless the front office makes his return a priority.

This uncertainty comes at a particularly difficult time, with defensive star Myles Garrett reportedly seeking a trade, a scenario that would deliver a devastating one-two punch to a fan base already reeling from a disappointing season.

Browns tight end David Njoku recently made his position on Chubb clear through social media.

“Keep Nick Chubb a Cleveland Brown,” Njoku posted on Instagram, via ESPN Cleveland.

After admirably working his way back from a severe leg injury suffered in 2023, Chubb’s comeback season was cut short by a broken foot.

In eight games, he posted 102 carries for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Having turned 29 late last year, questions naturally arise about whether he can recapture the dominance that once made him one of the league’s premier running backs.

The broader context makes Chubb’s situation even more complex.

Cleveland finds itself in dire financial straits, being well over the salary cap, with only the New Orleans Saints having a worse situation.

This financial reality severely limits Cleveland’s options heading into the offseason, especially after stumbling to a 3-14 record that exposed numerous roster deficiencies.

