Hanford Dixon Raves About Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns scored an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game last season, so it was of utmost importance to add multiple playmakers this offseason to ensure the offense isn’t nearly as lifeless in 2025.

Cleveland did exactly that during the draft after a quiet free-agent period, bringing in multiple quarterbacks and multiple running backs in an attempt to fix a pair of lifeless position groups.

As exciting as the QBs and RBs are, Hanford Dixon recently raved about rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. on an episode of The Hanford Dixon Show, pointing to how incredibly productive the third-round pick was last year at Bowling Green.

“The more I think about it, I like this guy, [Harold] Fannin Jr. When you dive into this guys numbers and see how productive he was in college,” Dixon said.

.@HanfordDixon29 is ALL IN on Harold Fannin Jr. #DawgPound "When you dive into this guys numbers and see how productive he was in college." Presented by @nefdirect https://t.co/sdZK7CL3S6 pic.twitter.com/HuaMGtQoox — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 20, 2025

Fannin set records at Bowling Green last season with 117 receptions for 1,555 yards, both of which are the highest single-season totals in NCAA history.

Tight end wasn’t the biggest need for this offense, given the presence of David Njoku, but Fannin being this kind of a weapon at 20 years old gives Cleveland more flexibility and another weapon on that side of the ball.

Kevin Stefanski has the opportunity to deploy a lot of two-tight-end sets in 2025 to cover up the fact that the wide receiver room isn’t projected to be a whole lot better than last year.

A receiver like Fannin can be moved all around the field, and with the recent success of young tight ends such as Brock Bowers and Sam LaPorta, there isn’t the same belief that tight ends need two or three years to become productive members of an offense anymore.

It will be a lot of fun to see how Fannin fits into this offense, and don’t be surprised if he is a weapon right out of the gate.

