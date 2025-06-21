Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, June 21, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Hanford Dixon Raves About Browns Rookie

Hanford Dixon Raves About Browns Rookie

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Hanford Dixon Raves About Browns Rookie
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns scored an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game last season, so it was of utmost importance to add multiple playmakers this offseason to ensure the offense isn’t nearly as lifeless in 2025.

Cleveland did exactly that during the draft after a quiet free-agent period, bringing in multiple quarterbacks and multiple running backs in an attempt to fix a pair of lifeless position groups.

As exciting as the QBs and RBs are, Hanford Dixon recently raved about rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. on an episode of The Hanford Dixon Show, pointing to how incredibly productive the third-round pick was last year at Bowling Green.

“The more I think about it, I like this guy, [Harold] Fannin Jr. When you dive into this guys numbers and see how productive he was in college,” Dixon said.

Fannin set records at Bowling Green last season with 117 receptions for 1,555 yards, both of which are the highest single-season totals in NCAA history.

Tight end wasn’t the biggest need for this offense, given the presence of David Njoku, but Fannin being this kind of a weapon at 20 years old gives Cleveland more flexibility and another weapon on that side of the ball.

Kevin Stefanski has the opportunity to deploy a lot of two-tight-end sets in 2025 to cover up the fact that the wide receiver room isn’t projected to be a whole lot better than last year.

A receiver like Fannin can be moved all around the field, and with the recent success of young tight ends such as Brock Bowers and Sam LaPorta, there isn’t the same belief that tight ends need two or three years to become productive members of an offense anymore.

It will be a lot of fun to see how Fannin fits into this offense, and don’t be surprised if he is a weapon right out of the gate.

NEXT:  Stats Show Worrisome Trend For Browns' QB Situation
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation