Stats Show Worrisome Trend For Browns’ QB Situation

Decades ago, the Cleveland Browns could brag about having one of the best quarterbacks in the game and being one of the most successful franchises in football.

But the Otto Graham days are long gone, and the team has failed to find a franchise quarterback since returning in 1999.

The last decade has been particularly tough for the organization.

Even with a No. 1 overall pick like Baker Mayfield, the Browns have had a revolving door at the most crucial position in team sports.

That was made evident again in a graphic shared by Dov Kleiman on X, which shows that the Browns have had 19 starting quarterbacks in the past 10 seasons.

Number of starting QBs in the last 10 seasons: The Browns are in quarterback hell 😔 pic.twitter.com/JXDTVUeZmq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 15, 2025

That’s almost two starting quarterbacks a season, so it’s no wonder the team has so many issues staying competitive.

It’s also not an encouraging sign ahead of this season.

The Browns have four options to start at quarterback — Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders — and while there’s a case to be made for each of them, there’s also something to be said against each one.

Even when one of them ultimately wins the job, chances are that the Browns will select someone else in the quarterback-studded 2026 NFL Draft.

Hopefully, it won’t be long before the team finally finds consistency at the position.

It’s been too long already, and they just can’t afford to keep getting it wrong.

