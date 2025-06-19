Hanford Dixon Reveals Browns Position Group He’s Most Confident In

The Cleveland Browns still have a flawed roster, but they got significantly better in multiple areas this offseason.

Perhaps the most notable improvement came on the offensive side of the ball.

They made the most of their picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to bolster their running backs.

That’s why Browns legend Hanford Dixon is most confident in that position group this season.

“I have to say, I’m going to the offensive side of the ball, and that’s going to be the running backs. I think when you look at the crew that we have there, all the talent, obviously. … We brought in the two rookies, and I think those guys are going to be dynamic,” Dixon said.

What position group is @HanfordDixon29 most CONFIDENT in? #DawgPound "I think those guys are going to be DYNAMIC." Presented by @SmartChoiceWin_ https://t.co/aFxmISVIvZ pic.twitter.com/k4Eh6sRxcA — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 18, 2025

The Browns drafted Quinshon Judkins in the second round, and he drew plenty of buzz in the early stages of offseason practices.

Then, they doubled down by drafting Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

Some scouts projected Sampson as a potential NFL starter, giving the Browns two complementary and high-upside young players.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski will be deploying his version of the West Coast offense, which will involve a play-action-heavy attack, giving the running backs a strong opportunity to make some noise right away.

The Browns have yet to announce if the rookies will operate as a committee, but as things stand now, Judkins might have the upper hand to handle the bulk of the workload.

Hopefully, the offensive line will bounce back after a disappointing season, as it will be crucial to create gaps for the running game.

The Browns don’t have Nick Chubb anymore, but their running game should still be a force to be reckoned with.

