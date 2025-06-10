Hanford Dixon Reveals Harsh Truth About Former Browns WR

The Cleveland Browns didn’t make many upgrades at the wide receiver position this offseason, aside from signing veteran castoff Diontae Johnson, which is why much of the fanbase still wants the front office to make a move to bring in another weapon.

Cleveland made big upgrades in the draft at running back and tight end, but the WR room is still a question mark, though team legend Hanford Dixon recently revealed the harsh truth about one former Browns receiver and his potential return.

Dixon said on a recent episode of The Hanford Dixon Show that Browns fans shouldn’t hold out hope for Amari Cooper being re-signed.

“I think that ship has sailed,” Dixon said of the possibility of Cooper coming back to the Browns. “I don’t think [Amari] Cooper left here on good terms, but I would take him back. He had his big year when [Joe] Flacco was his quarterback. I would like those two to match up again. I think he could help us,” Dixon said.

Should the #Browns bring Amari Cooper back to strengthen the WR room? #DawgPound "I think that ship has sailed." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/zB1MaG0jkP pic.twitter.com/EoyBXzA2qI — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 9, 2025

Cooper is one of a number of veteran receivers who are still lingering out on the open market, including Keenan Allen, Gabe Davis, Nelson Agholor, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyler Boyd, and others.

As of now, Cedric Tillman is slated to open the season as the WR2 with Diontae Johnson as WR3, so it’s fair for fans to have questions about this group outside of Jerry Jeudy.

Tillman showed some incredible flashes for about a month last season prior to suffering a concussion, so his potential improvement will be a major subplot this season.

Cleveland had the worst offense in the NFL last season, so perhaps it’s best to wipe the slate clean across the board, and that includes not bringing back Cooper.

