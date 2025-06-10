Analyst Names 2 Browns Rookies Who Could ‘Make Their Mark’ This Season

The Cleveland Browns brought in an exciting rookie class in 2025 that will hopefully produce multiple foundational pieces on both sides of the ball and help wash the bad taste out of the fanbase’s mouth after a disastrous 3-14 campaign in 2024.

Much of the focus has been on the rookie quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, and where they’ll fit into the equation, but one analyst recently highlighted two other rookies who could “make their mark” this season.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan said on Monday that No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham and third-round pick Harold Fannin Jr. will have big opportunities as rookies and could make a major impact.

“Mason Graham, obviously, fifth-overall pick, there on the defensive line with Myles Garrett. Then, I really think Harold Fannin Jr., the kid from Bowling Green, the tight end there, I think he has a significant opportunity to make a massive contribution offensively this year because they’re gonna get back to the nuts-and-guts of what Kevin Stefanski ran in his early years here. I really think Graham and Fannin have opportunities as rookies to really make their mark,” Ruiter said.

📞"I think (Harold Fannin) has a significant opportunity to make an impact this year."@RuiterWrongFAN on which Browns rookie he thinks will be best set up for success this upcoming season. Do you agree? 🔊: https://t.co/cUgLLLWr1S pic.twitter.com/CrlMb3lsY8 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 9, 2025

Trading down from the No. 2 pick to take Graham at No. 5 was a big surprise, but he fills an area of need in the middle of this defense.

If he can replicate the dominance he showed at Michigan, he can anchor this defense for a decade or more and help free up Myles Garrett for even more sacks.

Fannin was the more unconventional pick, as David Njoku is already locked in as the No. 1 tight end, but after not making major upgrades to the wide receiver room, it’s possible Kevin Stefanski is angling to run a lot more sets with two tight ends.

Fannin set records at Bowling Green and is a prolific receiving threat, so it will be interesting to see how he gets utilized out of the gate.

Overall, it’s a very exciting rookie class, and hopefully, they can help get this offense out of the mud.

