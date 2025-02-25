Browns Nation

Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Hanford Dixon Reveals His Thoughts On Juan Thornhill’s Release

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns just moved on from Juan Thornhill.

This seemed like a no-brainer move to many.

With that in mind, Browns legend Hanford Dixon shared his honest thoughts on the situation.

Talking on his show, the legendary defender talked about Thornhill’s rather disappointing tenure in Northeast Ohio.

Dixon claimed that he kind of liked Thornhill as a person, but at the end of the day, even a player like him was replaceable, so that is going to be the case with Thornhill as well.

Thornhill did a lot of talking in his two-year stint with the Browns.

Unfortunately, that didn’t necessarily translate to success.

The fans constantly called him out for his apparent lack of effort, and he spent plenty of time calling out the fans instead of silencing them with his play on the field.

The Browns will save roughly $3 million by letting him go.

They’re still far above the salary cap, meaning they will have to part ways with even more veterans.

Of course, it won’t be easy fielding a competitive team with so many financial constraints.

Nevertheless, at the end of the day, it’s always better to have players who actually want to be there, even if they’re less experienced and talented.

It didn’t seem like Thornhill wanted to be in Cleveland anymore, and there’s no place for that kind of attitude.

