Analyst Says Kevin Stefanski Is Facing An ‘Impossible Situation’

The Cleveland Browns are facing a crossroads right now.

They can blow up the roster, trade Myles Garrett, and get the most of his value, or they can try to compete with the way their roster is constructed right now.

Notably, the latter seems almost impossible right now, given their quarterback situation.

That’s why Andrew Perloff believes Kevin Stefanski is facing quite the uphill battle at the moment.

Talking on “Maggie and Perloff,” he claimed that Stefanski isn’t going to get many more chances, and he’s most likely going to be fired unless the Browns finish the season with a winning record.

Which NFL coach is already on the HOT SEAT??@andrewperloff says he’s in Cleveland. #Browns pic.twitter.com/ltQpOcAMx3 — Maggie and Perloff (@MaggieandPerl) February 24, 2025

Nevertheless, doing so with either a rookie quarterback or a bridge quarterback won’t be easy.

Perloff believes Stefanski is in a tough spot because the Browns invested all of their resources in Deshaun Watson, who’s most likely going to be out for the season with an Achilles injury.

In a normal situation, they would be patient and understanding if Stefanski’s team failed to have a winning record next season.

Then again, this is a business first and foremost, and records are usually all that matters.

This team won just three games last season, and even though it wouldn’t be all his fault, it would be very difficult to justify keeping Stefanski for another year if they have a similar record in 2025.

Of course, if they move on from him, they must do the same with the higher-ups who put the roster together as well.

NEXT:

Analyst Rips Recently Released Browns Player, Says 'Good Riddance'