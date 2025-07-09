Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Hanford Dixon Sends Message To Browns Players Ahead Of Training Camp

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns approach the 2025 NFL season with significant questions surrounding their 53-man roster construction.

While internal decisions may already be forming, the public evaluation process continues to unfold throughout training camp.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently weighed in on the mental fortitude required to excel during this crucial period.

The former All-Pro cornerback shared his perspective on what it takes to separate oneself from the competition.

“Training camp, it’s something that I think everybody looks forward to. You work so hard to try to stay in shape and get in shape and be at the top of your game. That’s all about getting ready for the season. That’s all about being ready for that first game that you’re gonna play as a professional,” Dixon said on The Hanford Dixon Show.

Dixon’s commentary arrives during one of Cleveland’s most compelling training camps in recent memory.

The Browns are navigating a four-way quarterback competition featuring Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Each signal caller brings different strengths as they battle for positioning on the depth chart.

The wide receiver room presents another area of intense competition. Jerry Jeudy has secured the primary role, but the remaining spots remain fluid.

Diontae Johnson, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, and David Bell are all pushing for increased opportunities within the passing game.

Defensively, the edge rusher position opposite Myles Garrett has generated significant interest.

Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka are competing for meaningful snaps in Jim Schwartz’s aggressive scheme.

Rookie Mason Graham continues building momentum along the defensive line, potentially transforming the unit into one of the AFC’s most formidable fronts.

After a disappointing 3-14 campaign, every roster spot carries heightened importance as Cleveland seeks to rebuild its competitive identity.

Browns Nation