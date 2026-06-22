Analyst Reveals Main Reason Browns Should Avoid Brendan Sorsby

It is well established that the Cleveland Browns have one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL, and have for quite some time. They have yet to find their franchise QB, but it’s not for lack of trying.

They even went as far as to select two quarterbacks in the same draft last year, adding Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. This season, they are giving veteran Deshaun Watson another chance to be their starter after it looked like he would never play for them again.

This month, Cleveland was presented with another opportunity to address its QB shortcomings when college prospect Brendan Sorsby declared for the NFL supplemental draft. However, he may be too big a risk for even the Browns to consider.

Analyst Ken Carman recently revealed the main reason the Browns should avoid Sorsby, whose reported gambling addiction makes him very difficult to trust.

“He knew what he was doing was wrong, and that’s my issue with it. It’s whether or not you trust him with your organization. Frankly, I really don’t. There’s nothing he can do to make me say, ‘Yup, you’re the guy, and we should give it up next month for you and bring you in.’ If I’m gonna take a flyer on anybody, I’m gonna take a flyer on somebody who’s already in my QB room, and that’s the way it’s gonna go. I’m not trying to look for the next guy,” Carman said.

"He knew what he was doing was wrong. It's whether or not you can trust him with your organization. Frankly, I really don't." 🏈@KenCarman tells @SportsBoyTony why the Browns should avoid Brendan Sorsby https://t.co/O4ouYM0A59 pic.twitter.com/vj1NMXGL7P — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 22, 2026

According to an NCAA investigation, Sorsby made thousands of bets on college sports, including on Indiana football while he was a player there. He was ruled ineligible and then received an injunction allowing him to play for Texas Tech this season.

However, the Big 12 conference threatened further legal action, and rather than deal with the uncertainty of that outcome, he declared for the supplemental draft. There, the Browns and every other NFL team are able to submit a round-based bid for him, with the winner then forfeiting their pick in the corresponding round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

While that may actually be seen as a bargain price to play for a prospect with Sorsby’s talent, the surrounding baggage may not be worth the discounted price. Not only would it be a huge media distraction for the Browns to have to deal with while already in the middle of a QB competition, but every move Sorsby makes during his career would also be viewed through a very skeptical prism.

The Browns may be much better served by avoiding this situation altogether and sticking to whatever plan they had in mind before Sorsby became available.

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Analyst Believes Browns Will Trade One QB Ahead Of 2026 Season