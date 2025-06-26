Hanford Dixon Weighs In On Shedeur Sanders’ Speeding Tickets

Shedeur Sanders, the rookie selected in the fifth round from Colorado, was cited for two speeding violations in June that have drawn unwanted attention to his early NFL journey.

Sanders was clocked driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone during one incident, then registered an alarming 101 mph in a 60 mph zone in another.

With training camp approaching and roster battles heating up, the timing couldn’t be worse for someone already fighting for a spot on the depth chart.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently shared his perspective on the rookie’s off-field troubles.

“I think it is just a rookie thing with him. He’ll learn as he goes. I guarantee he’s gonna learn from this mistake. You can’t get on the road and you can’t drive a 100 or whatever he was driving miles per hour. You just can’t do that,” Dixon said.

Is Shedeur Sanders' speeding ticket cause for concern? #DawgPound "He'll learn as he goes, anything that happens his name is a big name." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @nefdirect https://t.co/sdZK7CL3S6 pic.twitter.com/KnbUcmsld6 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) June 25, 2025

Sanders addressed his mistakes at a recent David Njoku charity event, taking ownership of the situation.

The quarterback enters camp buried on the depth chart as the fourth option behind two veterans and another rookie.

Competition for roster spots will be fierce, leaving no room for additional distractions. Every choice Sanders makes, whether behind the wheel or on the practice field, will be scrutinized.

Some analysts view these incidents as growing pains for a young man adjusting to life without the constant guidance of his father, Deion Sanders.

However, the NFL spotlight rarely forgives, and small mistakes can quickly become major storylines.

After falling to the 144th overall pick, Sanders boldly declared his intention to become the next Tom Brady.

Achieving that lofty goal will require embracing not only Tom Brady’s legendary work ethic but also the discipline and professionalism that sustained his remarkable career.

NEXT:

Insider's Quinshon Judkins Comparision Will Get Browns Fans Excited