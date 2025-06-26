Insider’s Quinshon Judkins Comparision Will Get Browns Fans Excited

The Cleveland Browns are moving forward from the Nick Chubb era with a promising rookie who might ease that transition.

Quinshon Judkins, selected 36th overall from Ohio State, has already shown the bruising style and quiet confidence that made Chubb such a beloved figure in Cleveland.

The early signs suggest Browns fans might have found their next workhorse back.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently offered an assessment that should excite the fan base about what Judkins brings to the table.

“He looks to me like he has an opportunity to make fans feel a little bit less nostalgic for Nick Chubb. I think he’s going to have some Nick Chubb vibes to him, and some Nick Chubb traits to him where he’s just got that explosiveness and that power and that speed, and I think it’s going to be really really interesting to see how he handles this as a rookie, right from the jump, because he’s going to be the bell cow, there’s no question about it,” Cabot said on the Orange and Brown Talk show.

The parallels between Judkins and Chubb extend beyond simple comparisons.

Judkins displays the same ability to power through tackles between the hash marks while possessing the breakaway speed to turn short gains into explosive plays.

His skill set includes reliable hands as a receiver and solid pass protection awareness, making him a three-down option from day one.

General Manager Andrew Berry has praised Judkins as a complete back capable of attacking defenses in multiple ways.

With Chubb now in Houston, the Browns are banking on Judkins to anchor their ground game alongside rookie Dylan Sampson and veteran Jerome Ford.

The rookie has embraced the Chubb comparisons while maintaining his own identity.

During organized team activities, Judkins acknowledged the former Browns star’s legacy but emphasized his focus on establishing his own mark in Cleveland.

