Analyst Has Honest Admission About New Browns Stadium

During much of the 2000s, it seemed like every other year an NFL team moved into a new stadium.

Now, the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to get an upgrade as the team recently purchased 175 acres to build a domed stadium, with the project set to break ground in early 2026.

The stadium has been a controversial topic for a number of reasons, and one analyst recently shared his take with some honest concerns.

Matt Fontana said that while he is excited about a new stadium, he isn’t thrilled about the location.

“No one’s accused me of being a visionary. No one’s ever accused me of doing that, and it was hard for me to see the vision [of a new Browns stadium]. I know we’ll get there. I just am going to be sad that they’re not in downtown Cleveland. But if it’s going to bring the money they say it’s going to bring, and it’s going to bring all the shops, events, and all that kind of stuff, and it’s going to be brand new for the team to play, so be it. Am I gonna miss the snow games? Yeah,” Fontana said.

The lack of snow games will also be tough to digest, and though it makes sense from a financial perspective to have a domed stadium that is capable of hosting events year-round, weather conditions are a sacred part of Browns football.

The Browns’ lease to play in Huntington Bank Field expires after the 2028 NFL season, so that seems like the timeline everyone is aiming for to move to the dome.

Perhaps more fans will come around to the idea of a new stadium, but it has been a rocky start thus far, to say the least.

