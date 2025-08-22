Herm Edwards Sees Something Different In Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns quarterback battle has captivated fans throughout the preseason as two rookies compete for position behind veteran Joe Flacco.

Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have each shown flashes during their limited opportunities, creating daily debates about who deserves more snaps and which player represents the franchise’s future beyond Flacco.

Former NFL coach Herm Edwards recently weighed in on the competition, giving his assessment of why Gabriel still stands ahead of Sanders on the QB depth chart.

“I thought Shedeur played well in the preseason, but when I watched Gabriel play—oh boy—it was different. Dillon Gabriel was very good in the pocket. He ran the offense, got the ball out of his hands quickly, was accurate, and made some tough throws. This is why they drafted him. I can see why they drafted him,” Edwards said on NFL Live.

Gabriel’s third-round draft status has aligned with his preseason performance. His pocket presence and quick decision-making have caught the attention of Cleveland’s coaching staff.

The Oregon product has demonstrated the timing and composure that made him attractive during the draft process.

Sanders entered the NFL with considerable hype after his standout season at Colorado. His arm strength and natural talent remain obvious, but injuries and fewer repetitions have slowed his adjustment to the NFL.

The preseason finale and early regular-season games will likely determine the pecking order behind Flacco.

Gabriel has made a strong early impression, but Sanders may have the higher ceiling.

