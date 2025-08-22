Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, August 22, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Will Make Surprising Roster Decision

Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Will Make Surprising Roster Decision

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Will Make Surprising Roster Decision
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with their deepest quarterback room in years. Yet depth hasn’t brought clarity to their long-term plans at the position.

Joe Flacco earned the Week 1 starting nod against the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran’s experience and familiarity with Kevin Stefanski’s system made him the logical choice for opening day.

But questions remain about how the rest of the depth chart will develop as the season progresses.

Local analyst Bruce Drennan recently shared his thoughts on Cleveland’s unusual approach to the quarterback position.

“They’re going to carry four quarterbacks,” Drennan said with a surprising tone, adding, “All indications are they’re going to carry all four.”

At 40, Flacco represents the safe option while Kenny Pickett deals with lingering hamstring concerns.

The two rookies, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, have shown flashes during camp without proving they’re ready to lead an NFL offense.

Cleveland even added Tyler Huntley during training camp as additional insurance.

Carrying four quarterbacks goes against conventional roster management, given the limited spots available. Most teams prefer using those roster spots on other positions.

The Browns believe their unique situation justifies the approach. With Pickett’s injury history and two unproven rookies, having extra depth makes sense in the short term.

Stefanski has emphasized preparation and competition throughout camp. He wants each quarterback to approach backup duties with a starter’s mentality.

The hope is that one of the younger players will separate himself by midseason and provide a clearer path forward.

For now, Cleveland is content managing four quarterbacks while hoping their investment in depth eventually produces their franchise answer.

NEXT:  Roger Goodell Hints At Major Events For Browns' New Stadium
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation