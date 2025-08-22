Bruce Drennan Believes Browns Will Make Surprising Roster Decision

The Cleveland Browns enter the 2025 season with their deepest quarterback room in years. Yet depth hasn’t brought clarity to their long-term plans at the position.

Joe Flacco earned the Week 1 starting nod against the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran’s experience and familiarity with Kevin Stefanski’s system made him the logical choice for opening day.

But questions remain about how the rest of the depth chart will develop as the season progresses.

Local analyst Bruce Drennan recently shared his thoughts on Cleveland’s unusual approach to the quarterback position.

“They’re going to carry four quarterbacks,” Drennan said with a surprising tone, adding, “All indications are they’re going to carry all four.”

Bruce is CONFIDENT the #Browns are going to carry FOUR quarterbacks. #DawgPound "ALL indications are they're going to carry all four." pic.twitter.com/AEXUASMp6f — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) August 21, 2025

At 40, Flacco represents the safe option while Kenny Pickett deals with lingering hamstring concerns.

The two rookies, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, have shown flashes during camp without proving they’re ready to lead an NFL offense.

Cleveland even added Tyler Huntley during training camp as additional insurance.

Carrying four quarterbacks goes against conventional roster management, given the limited spots available. Most teams prefer using those roster spots on other positions.

The Browns believe their unique situation justifies the approach. With Pickett’s injury history and two unproven rookies, having extra depth makes sense in the short term.

Stefanski has emphasized preparation and competition throughout camp. He wants each quarterback to approach backup duties with a starter’s mentality.

The hope is that one of the younger players will separate himself by midseason and provide a clearer path forward.

For now, Cleveland is content managing four quarterbacks while hoping their investment in depth eventually produces their franchise answer.

