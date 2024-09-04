Huntington Bank CEO Confirms Naming Rights Extend To Domed Facility

When the Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that their facility would be known as Huntington Bank Field, the organization revealed the naming rights agreement would last for the next 20 years.

It’s no secret that the organization is currently deliberating through plans for where the NFL franchise will play beyond the 2028 season with options to play either in a renovated facility on the lakefront property or a new domed facility at Brook Park.

The natural question that came up Tuesday during the announcement ceremony was if those naming rights would be conveyed to a new facility.

Analyst Jeff Schudel shared a video from the announcement on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – with Huntington Bank CEO Steve Steinour confirming the sponsorship would continue at a new domed location.

“This is with the Cleveland Browns, so wherever the Cleveland Browns play, we’ll going be there in a big way, and that’s either here or in a new stadium,” Steinour said.

Cleveland #Browns Stadium is now Huntington Bank Stadium. The name will transfer to the next building if the Browns relocate, Huntington CEO Steve Steinour (with glasses) said. Team owner Jimmy Haslam said "now is not the time" to answer new stadium questions. pic.twitter.com/4S6b5OnUVD — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) September 3, 2024

Steinour also confirmed that the signage for the facility would be “visible this weekend” as the Browns play host to the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, a game that will serve as Tom Brady’s debut as a broadcaster for FOX Sports.

Seconds after Steinour’s answer, another reporter asked Browns’ principal partner Jimmy Haslam for an update on the team’s decision about their future home.

Haslam declined to answer the question directly, suggesting that the topic would be better answered during another event “in the coming days.”

The price Huntington Bank will pay for the stadium naming rights was not disclosed during the press conference.

