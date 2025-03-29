Browns Nation

Saturday, March 29, 2025
Ian Rapoport Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns, Kirk Cousins

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Ian Rapoport Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns, Kirk Cousins
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns traded for Kenny Pickett this offseason, but that’s not nearly enough to solve this team’s quarterback woes since he is now the only active quarterback on the roster, since Deshaun Watson is likely out for 2025 after tearing his Achilles for a second time.

There aren’t any viable options remaining in free agency, so even though the Browns are likely to take a QB at some point in the upcoming draft, a trade for a veteran could still be in the cards, which is why Ian Rapoport recently shared what he’s hearing about a potential Kirk Cousins trade.

Rapoport recently said that the Atlanta Falcons are going to look to get any team wishing to acquire Cousins to take on a portion of his salary, with the exact amount depending on how good the draft pick is that they will be receiving in return.

“The question is if you’re a new team acquiring Cousins, and the Browns certainly would make sense, as would a couple other teams. What the Falcons are going to try to get you to do is take some of it (the contract). How much? Is it $20 million? Is it $10 million? Is it $5 million? How much the new teams pays will obviously affect what draft pick they’re willing to send the Falcons for Cousins.”

Cousins is owed $90 million over the first two years of his contract, so the Falcons know they are going to be on the hook for a hefty portion of the contract he signed, no matter how things unfold.

The Browns have to decide what to do with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, and if they decide to pass on Shedeur Sanders and opt to take a high-upside rookie later on with one of their nine other picks, that is a scenario that would seemingly make a Cousins trade more likely.

Myles Garrett signed a massive contract extension under the impression that the Browns were aiming to compete in 2025 and beyond, and if that’s true, a short-term solution like Cousins would certainly make sense if the price is right.

Cleveland has plenty of draft picks to spare if it decides to part with one or two for Cousins, who led the league with 16 interceptions last season, but was reportedly dealing with shoulder issues down the stretch.

There is still plenty of time to decide what the right move is, but it’s an agonizing process for a fanbase that is dying to know who its next quarterback is going to be.

Browns Nation