Peter Schrager Sends Clear Message To Browns About QB Situation

With about a month to go until April’s NFL Draft, it’s still anybody’s guess what the Cleveland Browns are doing when it comes to the quarterback position.

Armed with the second pick in the draft and nine other picks after that, Cleveland has everything it needs to go get a potential franchise QB in the draft, and analyst Peter Schrager recently sent a clear message to the team about the QB situation.

“If you don’t fall in love with Shedeur Sanders, you do not have to draft Shedeur Sanders.”

Should the #Browns feel like they have to select Shedeur Sanders in the #NFLDraft ? @PSchrags explains the options in Cleveland in Hour 1 of the #GMFB Podcast:https://t.co/2FEnnIWBvp pic.twitter.com/qY0RcpfKWE — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 28, 2025

Schrager added that the Browns likely regret passing on plenty of quarterbacks in the past, but this would be a bit of an easier decision to live with given how tantalizing Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter are as potential No. 2 picks.

This class isn’t seen as anything too special at the QB position, but there is plenty of depth if Cleveland falls more in love with Tyler Shough out of Louisville, or Jalen Milroe out of Alabama, or anybody else.

Cleveland does sound like it is leaning towards Abdul Carter with the No. 2 pick after recently sending all of their executives and front office members to spend time with him and take him to dinner.

Cleveland has gone through the offseason as if it plans on finding its next quarterback in the draft as opposed to free agency or the trade market, though there will continue to be rumors about a Kirk Cousins trade until that situation gets resolved as well.

That being said, with ten picks in this draft, Cleveland definitely doesn’t need to feel like it has to take Sanders at No. 2 just because it needs a quarterback.

