Important Browns Offseason Dates To Know

The Cleveland Browns’ offseason has been a busy one.

Even when things are traditionally quiet, they were not this year.

Now the offseason is genuinely heating up as June is on the horizon which means all of the Browns players will soon be required to report to Berea.

Prior to this, the offseason workouts were voluntary.

Here are the key offseason dates that have been announced so far.

Mark Your Calendars For Key June Dates

There are two more rounds of OTAs coming up in the next few weeks.

The second session begins on Tuesday, May 31, and runs through Thursday, June 2.

The third session starts on Monday, June 6, and ends on Thursday, June 9.

Mandatory minicamp convenes the following week on Tuesday, June 14, and concludes on Thursday, June 16.

When Is Training Camp

The Browns have not yet publicized when training camp begins.

Traditionally it is near the end of July.

In 2021, it opened on Friday, July 30 so presumably, it will be around the same time.

Preseason Games Kick Off In Mid August

There are three preseason games; one is away and two are at home.

The preseason opener is Friday, August 12 at 7:00 PM at Jacksonville against the Jaguars.

In conjunction with the announcement that the Browns will host the Philadelphia Eagles this summer for joint practices, the second preseason game is in Cleveland against the Eagles on Sunday, August 21 at 1:00 PM.

The final preseason game is also in Cleveland against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 27 at 7:00 PM.

Our 3️⃣ preseason matchups are set. 🎟 » https://t.co/uckTJuHPxg 📺: '22 Schedule Release | LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/cVMP8jMI0d — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2022

Roster Cuts All Happen In August

Roster cuts will occur as the preseason progresses.

All roster cuts must be made by 4:00 PM EDT on the deadline date.

The first cut is on Tuesday, August 16 from 90 to 85 players.

The second cut is on Tuesday, August 23 from 85 to 80 players.

The final and steepest cut is on Tuesday, August 30 from 80 to 53.