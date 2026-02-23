Insider Addresses Trade Rumors Surrounding Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett just made history with the Cleveland Browns, and he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. A lot of praise and accolades come with those accomplishments, but so do whispers of a trade.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said there is basically no way that the Browns would trade Garrett, especially right now. There was a time when he wanted to leave Cleveland, but that situation is in the rearview mirror.

Garrett is financially and mentally committed to this team, Grossi said, and isn’t going anywhere.

“If they wouldn’t trade him when he wanted to be traded, why would he do an about-face? He’s more difficult to trade now than he was a year ago. He’s got a bigger contract. There are more salary cap ramifications both for the Browns and the team that acquires him. He’s got a no-trade clause, so you can’t just trade him to the Jets. He’s got to approve the trade. He is in for the long haul,” Grossi said.

The idea of trading Garrett may sound outrageous to many fans, but there is no denying he is the Browns’ most valuable asset. If the team ever chose to move him, the return would likely be massive, potentially multiple high draft picks and additional assets.

However, that type of trade would signal a full-scale rebuild. It would be the move of a franchise pressing reset, not one attempting to retool and compete. By all indications, the Browns are not interested in tearing everything down.

Garrett also holds a no-trade clause in his contract. Any potential deal would require his approval, giving him significant control over his future.

For the Browns, the message seems clear. They are not going to trade Garrett, no matter what the offer is.

