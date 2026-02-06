Myles Garrett Wins Major NFL Award

The best defender in football now officially wears orange and brown.

Cleveland star pass rusher Myles Garrett has been named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, capping off another monster season that reminded everyone why he remains one of the most feared players in the league.

nothing but gratitude from the unanimous DPOY 🙌#NFLHonors on NBC, NFLN & NFL+ pic.twitter.com/gKXrTdHEDQ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 6, 2026

Garrett finished his record-breaking season with 23 sacks, 43 solo tackles, and multiple forced fumbles, constantly drawing double and triple teams while still finding ways to wreck games. Even when he did not record a sack, quarterbacks felt him. Throws came early. Mistakes followed.

Simply put, he changed how offenses had to game plan.

This marks another milestone in what is already shaping up to be a Hall of Fame career. Garrett has now stacked Pro Bowls, All Pro honors, and multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards, separating himself from the rest of the edge rushers across the league.

His impact also helped push Cleveland’s defense back into elite territory. After an uneven stretch the year before, the unit rebounded and once again ranked among the NFL’s best, with Garrett serving as the emotional and physical tone setter.

Teammates and coaches have long described him as more than just a pass rusher. They point to his leadership, preparation, and ability to rise in the biggest moments. When the Browns needed a stop late in games, Garrett was often the one making it.

Now the league has formally recognized what Cleveland fans already knew.

The Browns have one of the most dominant defenders of this era, and he is still in his prime.

With Garrett leading the charge, Cleveland’s defense will continue to believe it has a chance every single Sunday.

NEXT:

Denzel Ward Gets Honest About His Future In Cleveland