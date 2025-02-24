Browns Nation

Monday, February 24, 2025
Insider Admits He Was Shocked About 1 Detail Of Deshaun Watson's Contract

Cleveland Browns fans were initially torn when the team signed Deshaun Watson to a massive contract in 2022.

He was in the middle of legal trouble, which didn’t help his case with the fanbase, and he hadn’t played in over a year.

Despite these roadblocks, some optimism surrounded Watson, as he was an MVP candidate at his peak.

Unfortunately, that optimism didn’t last long, as Watson’s time with the Browns has been filled with injuries and sub-par play on the field.

After seeing his performances thus far, many analysts have criticized the Browns’ decision to give him the contract they did, including Terry Pluto, who made his thoughts clear in a recent article on Cleveland.com.

“I was shocked when the Browns tossed in the no-trade clause in their record-breaking contract offer with Watson in 2022. Why? Because he wanted it and it had served him well once before. At that point, the Browns seemed committed to making a deal for Watson almost regardless of the terms – therefore, add in the no-trade clause,” Pluto said.

The no-trade clause was Pluto’s focus in this article, which came alongside Watson’s fully guaranteed deal.

This puts the Browns in a difficult position moving forward, as they might want to trade him given his availability and lackluster performances, but it might be harder to make that happen with this in mind.

The Browns haven’t had great luck at quarterback in the past, and it appears that history is repeating itself with this Watson conundrum.

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish.

Browns Nation