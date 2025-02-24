Insider Proposes Interesting Strategy For Browns In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are facing a crucial offensive overhaul after a lackluster 2024 season where Jerry Jeudy stood as their lone bright spot.

With star running back Nick Chubb heading to free agency, the team’s backfield situation is uncertain, and recent reports indicate they will likely target a running back in the upcoming draft.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared her insights on a potential draft strategy, suggesting a bold approach to strengthen their running game.

“If there’s a special back available in round 2 or 3, I wouldn’t hesitate to draft him there. I would probably draft two backs in this deep class, one big, powerful one, and a speedy, shifty one. The Browns will re-commit to the run this season,” Cabot explained.

Her analysis draws inspiration from Saquon Barkley’s outstanding performance that earned him the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, highlighting the impact a versatile, dual-threat back can have on an offense.

Drafting two running backs would allow the Browns to have some injury insurance and give them plenty of versatility.

Cabot also referenced the Browns’ previous success story with Nick Chubb, a second-round selection who became the cornerstone of their ground game.

Looking ahead, the Browns might have their sights set on Ohio State’s dynamic running back Quinshon Judkins.

The national champion has proven himself a scoring machine, reaching the end zone an impressive 50 times throughout his college career.

As Cleveland faces the reality of Nick Chubb’s potential departure, Judkins emerges as an intriguing prospect who could inject new energy into their offense.

With the draft approaching, Cleveland appears poised to make significant moves to reshape their offensive identity for the upcoming season.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Reveals What Browns Should Do In NFL Draft