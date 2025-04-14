Insider Believes 1 Prospect Can Be Browns’ ‘Quarterback Of The Future’

The Cleveland Browns have a major decision to make right now.

They can take Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter and go with the best prospect, or they can go with their biggest need and turn to Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders has been this year’s most polarizing prospect, with some claiming that he’s a future star and others claiming that he’s far from impressive.

Notably, it seems like Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com is a part of the first group.

In her latest column, she claimed that Sanders is good enough to be the face of the franchise going forward, even though he’s also admittedly an old-school type of quarterback:

“I believe that Sanders has enough elite traits to be the quarterback of the future for the Browns or another team,” Cabot answered when asked if Sanders could be the quarterback of the future. “The only thing that gives me a modicum of pause is the fact that he’s more of a dropback passer, and the game is trending so much toward the dual-threat quarterbacks. The Browns just must decide if he’s the right fit for them, even though he’s well-suited to the traditional version of Kevin Stefanski’s offense.”

Of course, the league is trending in a different direction, but it’s not like old-school pocket passers are outdated or don’t have a place in the league anymore.

Joe Burrow has shown a willingness to scramble and pick up additional yards, but he’s not what most people would consider a ‘mobile’ quarterback, for instance.

The biggest concern with Sanders seems to be the lack of an elite physical trait.

The arm talent is average at best, he’s not mobile or athletic, and he won’t sling the football down the field.

Accuracy, decision-making, and football IQ are most definitely there, and that could also lead to success at the next level.

The latest reports make it seem as if the Browns are going to pass on him and go with fellow Colorado star Travis Hunter, but anything can still happen from now until the very last second the team is on the clock.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Why Browns Didn’t Re-Sign Joe Flacco In 2024