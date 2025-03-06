Browns Nation

Thursday, March 6, 2025
Insider Believes 1 RB Prospect Would Be Great Fit With Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns seem ready to move on from Nick Chubb.

As painful as that might be, it also makes sense.

Chubb is aging and about to hit free agency, and this NFL Draft class is absolutely stacked at the position.

Considering that, renowned Browns insider Tony Grossi pointed out that they could give Omarion Hampton a look.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, he admitted that even though Hampton didn’t play in the toughest conference, he really liked his consistency.

“He’s had remarkable consistency these past two years. 1500 plus yards both times and I think 15+ touchdowns,” Grossi said.

Grossi argues that the Browns should take their new star running back early in the second round, and if Hampton isn’t available by that time, they should pivot toward one of the Ohio State backs.

Hampton has been quite consistent during his time at North Carolina.

He has an NFL-type body and solid body control, and he’s very good at picking up yards after contact.

He has also made a name for himself for his determination and ability to keep his legs in motion in short-yardage and red-zone situations, and his power makes it very difficult for opposing defenses to stop him in those settings.

Hampton isn’t the most elusive player out there, and his inability to make defenders miss often leads to unnecessary contact.

However, he’s a well-rounded prospect overall, and if he’s available, the Browns should most definitely give him a look.

