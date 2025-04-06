Insider Believes Browns Could Make Blockbuster Move In Draft

The Cleveland Browns entered this offseason with a familiar need.

They need a quarterback in the worst possible way, and that’s still the case.

However, despite that, all signs point to them focusing on other issues first.

They could take Travis Hunter at No. 2 before addressing their quarterback situation further down in the draft.

Nevertheless, team insider Zac Jackson recently claimed that there was a scenario in which the Browns could take Hunter and still get Shedeur Sanders as well.

Talking to Earl Da Pearl and Spencer German on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned insider stated that it was a realistic scenario, although it would come at a steep price:

“I absolutely think there’s a feasible scenario where they could take Travis Hunter and get back into the -teens and get Shedeur Sanders,” Jackson said. “It would have to take so many dots connecting for that to happen, and then it would take a hefty price.”

That would be the biggest win of the Andrew Berry era if the Browns were able to pull that off.

Sanders might not be good enough to justify the No. 2 pick, but he’s still a first-round-caliber talent.

The issue has never been whether someone should take him in the first round; it’s about whether someone should take him as high as No. 2.

Also, given his close relationship and evident rapport on and off the field with Hunter, this would also be a huge win for the team.

They date back to their days at Jackson State, and we’ve already seen what duos like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase can do.

Granted, Sanders is no Joe Burrow, but they’ve fared quite well together for years now.

It’s hard to believe this is going to happen, and it would most definitely be very expensive, but we’ve seen crazy things happen during the NFL Draft.

