Dianna Russini Says Browns’ Draft Plans Are ‘Shifting’

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need for a quarterback.

It’s been weeks, and that hasn’t changed at all.

They only have Kenny Pickett under contract, and while they’re reportedly very high on him, they still need to add more bodies to that unit.

However, as evident as their need for a quarterback is, NFL insider Dianna Russini still isn’t sure about their plans.

Talking to Chase Daniel on their podcast, Russini claimed that it was pretty obvious that the Browns were going to take a quarterback early on in the process.

Now, after the league’s owners meetings, she believes that the Browns’ draft plans are ‘shifting.’

“I had some conversation in Cleveland, it was very apparent, it’s quarterback. And it’s shifting. Now that I’m back from owners, it’s shifting,” Russini said.

She believes that the Browns’ decision at No. 2 will determine everything in this NFL Draft, and no one seems to know for sure just what they’re going to do.

Daniel pointed out that he doesn’t think the Browns will take a quarterback simply because neither Shedeur Sanders nor Jaxson Dart is worthy of being the second player off the board.

The latest reports indicate that the Browns are likely taking Colorado standout Travis Hunter.

That makes sense, as not only is he a potential generational talent, but he would also fill a big positional need for this team.

They need someone else to line up opposite Jerry Jeudy, and while he’s not the most polished route runner, his ball skills are some of the best we’ve seen in the last decade.

For now, however, it seems like there’s no consensus yet, and anything can happen at this point.

