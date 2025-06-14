Insider Believes Browns Could Make Shocking QB Decision In 2026

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crossroads with their quarterback situation heading into the 2025 season.

With four signal callers on the roster, the franchise appears to be keeping all options open while maintaining flexibility for future moves.

The Browns haven’t made substantial financial commitments to any of their current quarterbacks, which could position them for a complete overhaul if needed.

ESPN Insider Dan Graziano recently offered insight into Cleveland’s potential strategy, suggesting the organization could dump their entire QB room in 2026.

“Flacco’s guaranteed money is $3 million. Pickett’s is a little over $2.6 million. Neither is signed beyond 2025. Gabriel was a third-round pick, while Sanders was taken in the fifth round. Sure, the Browns still owe Deshaun Watson $92 million over the next two years, but there’s nothing they can do about that now, and they’re clearly looking for a post-Watson answer. Picking up an extra 2026 first-round pick in their draft day deal with the Jaguars puts them in position to move on from their entire QB room next year if they want to do so,” Graziano said.

The concept of completely rebuilding the quarterback room represents a bold approach, but Cleveland’s current setup makes such a move feasible.

With Watson’s contract situation creating challenges, the Browns have structured their other quarterback deals to maintain maximum flexibility.

As minicamp concluded, the early depth chart began taking shape. Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett have emerged as the top two options, operating almost as co-starters.

Flacco’s veteran presence and system familiarity give him natural advantages, while his limited practice reps reflect the coaching staff’s confidence in his readiness.

Pickett faces a crucial period as he competes for the starting role. His minicamp performance showed room for improvement, though the organization maintains faith in his potential.

Among the rookies, Dillon Gabriel received first-team opportunities as a third-round selection, while fifth-rounder Shedeur Sanders impressed despite working exclusively with lower units.

The Browns’ quarterback situation remains fluid, with multiple scenarios possible as the season approaches.

