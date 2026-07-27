Jerry Jeudy Pushes Back On Narrative About His QB Preference

Until the Cleveland Browns name their starting quarterback for the 2026 NFL season, there will be persistent questions about who it should be. Head coach Todd Monken will face them every day at training camp, as will Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

Their teammates will also be badgered for their opinion by the media and maybe from elsewhere. Those answers need to be carefully considered so they do not create an even bigger controversy.

That seems to be the case with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who during a recent livestream was thought to have expressed his preference for Watson by holding up four fingers, which was said to represent the veteran QB’s jersey number. There may be some dispute about that, but there is no denying that Jeudy wants to clear the air.

Jeudy used social media to push back on the narrative about his QB preference, saying he is steering clear of the decision-making process.

“I don’t speak on decisions that aren’t mine to make. I support my teammates/Brothers, I do my job, and control what I can control. Let’s stop creating narrative that aren’t there for likes and clicks. I bet this won’t go viral because it’s too positive/real for y’all,” Jeudy posted.

I don’t speak on decisions that aren’t mine to make. I support my teammates/Brothers, I do my job, and control what I can control. Let’s stop creating narrative that aren’t there for likes and clicks. I bet this won’t go viral because it’s too positive/real for y’all 💯. — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) July 26, 2026

It makes some sense that Jeudy, who is about to enter his seventh NFL season, would prefer Watson, who is entering his eighth campaign. Even though the quarterback has not played much since joining the Browns in 2022, he undoubtedly brings more experience to the offense than Sanders does going into his second year.

But it would be an interesting take, considering that Jeudy was much more productive during the 2024 season after Watson suffered an Achilles injury. In Watson’s final three starts that season, Jeudy caught a total of three passes. The wide receiver went on to have the best stretch of his NFL career, including a 235-yard game in Week 13 with Jameis Winston at quarterback and a 12-catch game in Week 17 with Tyler Huntley as the QB.

However, Jeudy is now coming off his worst NFL season, posting just 50 receptions in 17 games in 2025. With Sanders as the starter for the final seven games, he had just one game over 55 yards and caught a single TD pass.

After working out with Watson during the offseason, maybe Jeudy has seen things others haven’t, but if he has, he says he’d prefer to keep that to himself.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Biggest Challenge Ahead For Shedeur Sanders