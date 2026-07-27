Insider Reveals Biggest Challenge Ahead For Shedeur Sanders

It’s getting to be the time for all of the improvements Shedeur Sanders was said to have made during minicamps and OTAs to be put into action at training camp. His competition with Deshaun Watson to be the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback this season is going to be decided over the next few weeks, and Sanders has a golden opportunity in front of him.

Despite being behind Watson for much of the spring, Sanders closed the gap enough for head coach Todd Monken to put off the decision. There could be many reasons for that, but none of that should be Sanders’ main concern.

Insider Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN recently revealed the biggest challenge ahead for Sanders, saying the second-year pro needs to maintain his play processing and avoid mistakes in more intense situations.

“Coaches lauded Sanders’ growth during the offseason workout program, particularly his grasp of Monken’s offense and ability to get through his progressions more quickly. However, noncontact practices don’t compare to live pass rushes that require snap decisions. Sanders will have to find a balance between playing in structure and unlocking his playmaking skills,” Oyefusi wrote.

After taking over as the Browns’ starter in Week 12 last season, Sanders noticeably struggled immediately after the snap. It resulted in nine interceptions and 21 sacks taken in those final seven games, which called into question his viability to be a legitimate NFL starter.

However, Sanders was also able to show some of the big-play ability that makes him such an intriguing prospect. Now, he must find a way to bring those talents to the forefront, helped by his ability to make pre-snap adjustments, properly align his teammates, and then get through his reads efficiently.

Watson is seen as the more athletic quarterback with the traits to thrive in Monken’s offensive scheme. But, about to turn 31 years old in September, he has not played in an NFL game since October 2024 and still has to prove that he can withstand the rigors of full contact.

It is believed Monken will let this competition play out for as long as he can, possibly through the final preseason game in late August before deciding on the Browns’ Week 1 starter. That means Sanders will have to be at the top of his game every day at practice.

So much can still happen between now and the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 13.

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