Chad Johnson Says Browns Players Are Buzzing About Young QB

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room has become one of the most intriguing storylines heading into the 2025 season.

Former Colorado standout Shedeur Sanders, who experienced a dramatic draft slide before landing with Cleveland in the fifth round, has quickly made his presence felt during minicamp sessions.

The rookie’s early performances have caught attention from unexpected sources, including NFL legend Chad Johnson.

“I talked to Denzel Ward…d****, I shouldn’t say his name. But anyway, I talked to ‘some people,’ and (Shedeur) looked different. There’s a difference when that young bull is out there spinning that ball, you hear me?” Chad Johnson said on a recent episode of “Nightcap” with Shannon Sharpe.

Johnson’s accidental reveal of Browns cornerback Denzel Ward’s private assessment adds credibility to the growing buzz around Sanders’ development.

The comment suggests even veteran defenders are taking notice of what the rookie brings to practice.

Sanders’ journey to this point has been anything but conventional. After falling to pick No. 144 in the 2025 NFL Draft, he joined an already crowded quarterback situation in Cleveland.

The Browns had recently acquired Kenny Pickett through trade, re-signed veteran Joe Flacco, and selected Dillon Gabriel 50 spots earlier in the same draft.

With Deshaun Watson’s future uncertain following his re-torn Achilles, the competition has intensified.

Sanders entered minicamp as the fourth-string option, facing questions about whether he would receive adequate practice opportunities.

Those concerns were quickly put to rest. Over three days of minicamp sessions open to media, Sanders posted a 77.4% completion rate, leading all four healthy quarterbacks in accuracy.

For a late-round selection with everything to prove, the performance provided an encouraging foundation as training camp approaches.

The early returns suggest Sanders might have more impact than his draft position indicated.

