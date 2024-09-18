Browns Nation

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Insider Believes Browns Rallied Around Deshaun Watson After Week 1 Debacle

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Heading into the Week 2 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson needed a strong performance to quiet the discussion about his inability to play the position at a high level for Cleveland.

While Watson’s numbers were not spectacular – passing for 186 yards by completing 22 of 34 passes while also rushing for 20 yards and a score – the quarterback showed flashes of brilliance multiple times in the contest.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes that the Browns as a whole showed something, too.

Reports last week suggested that Watson had lost his teammates’ respect in the locker room, partially accounting for the Week 1 debacle against Dallas.

The “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” shared on X a video of Cabot revealing her thoughts about the Browns rallying around Watson against the Jaguars.

“I think the players really rallied around him,” Cabot said, adding, “I think they do have his back.”

Watson’s improved performance went further than his teammates closing ranks around the quarterback.

Cabot said Watson showed “he was going to be able to put this team on his back and carry it to victory.”

The insider added Watson wanted to show his mental toughness after a week where he was rightfully panned for his poor performance against the Cowboys in the season opener.

Cleveland showed signs of life on offense in Week 2, scoring on all three of their first-half drives to build a 13-3 lead at halftime.

The Browns added only three points in the second half offensively, but Cleveland sustained two long drives despite not adding points that helped the Browns win in Florida.

NEXT:  Gregg Williams Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' Game Plan Sunday
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation