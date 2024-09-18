Gregg Williams Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Game Plan Sunday

The Cleveland Browns rebounded from their Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

They had a comfortable lead late in the third quarter, which took a good deal of pressure off of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While Watson didn’t have a great game, he did complete a solid 22 of 34 pass attempts, and Gregg Williams said on “Come Get Some” that he liked head coach Kevin Stefanki’s game plan of running the football in order to aid Watson.

Gregg Williams was impressed with the Browns game plan on Sunday. "I believe with all my heart, that was a great thing that Kevin Stefanski did to take care of Deshaun." Watch the entire show for free ➡️ https://t.co/m4HiG8orch pic.twitter.com/iVLPb9Par7 — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) September 17, 2024

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went just 14 of 30, and Cleveland had possession of the football for nearly nine more minutes than the Jaguars.

If the Browns are to have any chance of making the playoffs again in a crowded AFC, they will have to lean on defense and their running game.

They got 64 rushing yards on seven attempts from Jerome Ford, as well as a rushing touchdown from Watson on Sunday.

Cleveland will have a chance to improve its record over the next few weeks as they will host the New York Giants this Sunday and then visit the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders the following two weeks.

Right now, it looks like a big key for them is to lessen the burden on Watson, who has looked nothing like the star he was years ago with the Houston Texans since being traded to Cleveland in 2022.

NEXT:

Browns Analyst Sounds Off On Deshaun Watson Critics