Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Gregg Williams Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Game Plan Sunday

Gregg Williams Reveals His Thoughts On Browns’ Game Plan Sunday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is seen on the sideline during preseason game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Gregg Williams (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns rebounded from their Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

They had a comfortable lead late in the third quarter, which took a good deal of pressure off of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

While Watson didn’t have a great game, he did complete a solid 22 of 34 pass attempts, and Gregg Williams said on “Come Get Some” that he liked head coach Kevin Stefanki’s game plan of running the football in order to aid Watson.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went just 14 of 30, and Cleveland had possession of the football for nearly nine more minutes than the Jaguars.

If the Browns are to have any chance of making the playoffs again in a crowded AFC, they will have to lean on defense and their running game.

They got 64 rushing yards on seven attempts from Jerome Ford, as well as a rushing touchdown from Watson on Sunday.

Cleveland will have a chance to improve its record over the next few weeks as they will host the New York Giants this Sunday and then visit the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders the following two weeks.

Right now, it looks like a big key for them is to lessen the burden on Watson, who has looked nothing like the star he was years ago with the Houston Texans since being traded to Cleveland in 2022.

NEXT:  Browns Analyst Sounds Off On Deshaun Watson Critics
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Robert Marvi
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Browns Analyst Sounds Off On Deshaun Watson Critics

6 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Made 3 Roster Moves Tuesday

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson's Play Was More Important Than Getting First Win

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Kevin Stefanski Leaves Open Possibility That Jed Wills, Jack Conklin Return This Week

15 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Analyst Believes Browns Offensive Woes Not On Deshaun Watson

15 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns punts against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Radio Host Points To 1 Unit As 'Difference Maker' In Week 2

16 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns dives with the ball during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

PFF Awards Browns WR The Team's Highest Grade From Week 2

17 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Andrew Siciliano Shares His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Analyst Reveals How Limited Denzel Ward Was In Week 2

18 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Tyler Huntley #10 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dolphins Sign Former Browns Athlete

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Adds To Remarkable Record Against AFC South Opponents

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerome Ford Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' Offense

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr.

Insider Reveals Pierre Strong, Ogbo Okoronkow Status Updates

1 day ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR To Undergo Surgery

1 day ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Analyst Reveals Browns' Biggest Weaknesses Through First 2 Games

2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kevin Stefanski Doesn't Hold Back On Deshaun Watson's Performance

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper's Play Called Into Question After Jaguars Contest

2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns walks onto the field prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

3 Browns Players Who Had Strong Performances In Week 2

2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns wearing a Guardian Cap during the 3rd quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Makes History In Browns' Victory

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward's Status Revealed After Jaguars' Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals He Played Through Pain Against Jaguars

2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jay Glazer 'Screwed Up' Detail About Deshaun Watson's Contract

2 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jacksonville Jaguars fans cheer during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Myles Garrett Reveals How A Play On Jaguars' Stadium Name Fueled Browns

2 days ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Deshaun Watson Shares His Thoughts On Jameis Winston's Play

2 days ago

Browns Nation