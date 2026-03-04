Insider Believes Browns Should Explore Veteran Quarterback

As of early March, leading into the 2026 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns have yet to name a starting quarterback. They have plenty of time to do so, of course, as the Combine just wrapped up and the team is now looking forward to the 2026 NFL Draft.

While time is on their side, the patience of the fanbase and analysts around the league might not be. People keep spitballing ideas about what the Browns should do at the position, whether it be to stand pat with who they have on the roster, pursue a free agent, or take a gamble with a rookie in the draft.

Mike Florio seems to be in the second camp, which he indicated on 92.3’s The Fan, wanting the team to go after a free agent or veteran. There are a few interesting options out there, including Kirk Cousins, whom Florio honed in on.

“I’m intrigued by Kirk Cousins because I think he played incredibly well in 2025. He looked like the same guy that he was before he tore the Achilles. Now that he’s fully healthy, he looks like a different guy. Maybe he looks at the Browns. Maybe he believes in Todd Monken. Maybe they are a competent week in and week out starting quarterback with veteran experience away from being better than they’ve been,” Florio said.

As Florio noted, Cousins played a lot better than the general public gave him credit for in 2025. The Atlanta Falcons made it abundantly clear that they preferred Michael Penix Jr., but when Penix went down with an injury, they had to turn to Cousins.

Cousins’ biggest flaw as a quarterback thus far has been his inability to win in the playoffs, but he’s been a solid player during the regular season. He was well-regarded during his time with the Minnesota Vikings, but for whatever reason, things just haven’t worked out with the Falcons.

Because of his tenuous situation with Atlanta, a new contract for Cousins could be inexpensive for the Browns. This is important due to how much they still owe Deshaun Watson, so any quarterback they pursue needs to be at a major discount.

If the price is right, Cousins’ veteran presence could be exactly what this team is looking for. They’ve had plenty of locker room issues in the past and some organizational woes, but if a player like Cousins came in and showed his teammates how to lead, the Browns could look a lot different moving forward.

