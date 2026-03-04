© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Wednesday, March 4, 2026
Browns Analyst Raises Concerns About Ty Simpson

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position. It’s clear that they’re not sold on Shedeur Sanders, at least at the moment, and there is a lot of speculation that they’ll look elsewhere over the next few months.

Where they’ll look remains to be seen, and fans and analysts alike have theories as to what the team’s next move is.

The Browns don’t have that many options in the upcoming draft, as there doesn’t seem to be an abundance of high-end talent not named Fernando Mendoza. Having two first-round picks could have netted them a solid QB the past few years, but that doesn’t appear to be the case in 2026.

A few intriguing prospects were on NFL teams’ radars heading into the 2025 college football season, but many of them, including Alabama’s Ty Simpson, underwhelmed expectations down the stretch. Analyst Garrett Bush talked about this in a recent segment of the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, effectively begging the Browns not to look his direction.

“With Ty Simpson, the problem with me is that he sat for a long time, he only has the 15 starts… He reminds me of Christian Ponder,” Bush said.

As Bush mentioned, Simpson had a strong start to the 2025 campaign for Alabama, but as the year went on, his production faltered, and he is no longer viewed as a consensus top-10 pick. At this point, he could fall out of the first round if the current speculation is valid.

The Browns would likely be better served attacking a different position of need, such as wide receiver or offensive line. Quarterback is a major hole to fill, especially if Sanders and Watson aren’t who the team wants to move forward with, but there are other ways to satisfy this need.

Other teams have pushed the envelope in the draft when it comes to quarterbacks, and reaching at this position doesn’t typically yield great results. Unless the Browns’ front office and scouting department feel strongly about Simpson or another prospect, it could be a good year to punt at QB, at least in the first round.

Andrew Elmquist
