Browns Nation

Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Browns GM Speaks Out About Rumor That Deion Sanders Will Nix Shedeur Draft Pick

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

The Sanders family has been one of the most talked about families in sports over the past few years.

Deion, of course, has successfully turned around two college football programs, and his son, Shedeur, has been gearing up to declare for the NFL Draft.

Shedeur was a Heisman finalist this year, an indication of how well he played at the collegiate level, but some analysts have doubted his abilities in the NFL.

That might be a concern to some teams, but others are potentially worried about Deion’s influence leading up to the draft.

Some have mentioned that Deion will reject certain teams wanting to draft Shedeur if he views them as an unworthy landing spot.

However, Andrew Berry isn’t worried about this happening to the Cleveland Browns if they draft him, at least according to his recent comments.

“I don’t anticipate that being a problem,” Berry told a trio of Browns beat writers, including cleveland.com, at the Senior Bowl Tuesday.

Berry believes that the Browns are an ideal landing spot for any quarterback prospect and that this could be a great destination for anyone looking to make it in the NFL.

They’ve had their fair share of issues and frustrating seasons over the past few years, but a new quarterback with a high upside could help solve a lot of their woes.

Teams like the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos have found themselves in similar positions in recent seasons, but things started to change when they brought the right quarterback into their building.

Will the Browns move on Shedeur with the hope that he can be that type of player for them?

Browns Nation