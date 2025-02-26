Browns Analyst Names Top-5 Players To Watch At NFL Combine This Week

The 2025 NFL Draft is now less than two months away, and the Cleveland Browns have plenty of work to do.

With the NFL Combine getting underway in Indianapolis, we’ll finally start seeing the draft picture come into focus.

This event gives prospects the perfect platform to elevate their draft stock or simply connect with potential teams.

NFL Insider Andrew Siciliano recently highlighted his Top 5 Players for the Browns to watch at this week’s Combine.

In a clip shared by the Cleveland Browns’ X handle, Siciliano named QB Cam Ward, QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter, DE Abdul Carter, and DT Mason Graham as the prospects to keep an eye on.

Quarterback-wise, the Browns are in an enviable position with the second overall pick, giving them a close look at both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders—two prospects considered among the best in this class.

Though Sanders won’t participate in on-field workouts and Ward is undecided, teams (including the Browns) are expected to meet with them for crucial face-to-face evaluations.

At number three on Siciliano’s list is Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

The lingering question around Hunter remains whether he can truly play both cornerback and wide receiver at the next level.

Penn State’s fearsome edge rusher Abdul Carter checks in at number four.

Carter’s Combine schedule begins with team interviews, as a shoulder injury will keep him sidelined for drills.

The good news for interested teams is that Carter should be fully recovered in time for Penn State’s Pro Day on March 28th.

Completing the top five is Michigan’s Mason Graham, who brings a dominating presence to the defensive line.

While his workout numbers might not be eye-popping, his game film speaks volumes about his ability.

Graham’s wrestling background has translated perfectly to the football field, giving him the raw power and technical skill that make him a nightmare for offensive linemen to handle.

