Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Believes Browns Will Likely Have Interest in 1 Veteran QB This Offseason

Insider Believes Browns Will Likely Have Interest in 1 Veteran QB This Offseason

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns
(Photo Credit Michael Irwin)

 

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns will need to take a different approach next season at the quarterback position.

Whether that competition for Deshaun Watson includes drafting a rookie or signing an experienced veteran, the importance of this decision will likely make or break their 2025 season.

There is expected to be no shortage of quarterbacks this offseason on the free agent market, with top options including Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, or Russell Wilson.

However, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot says that she is ‘intrigued’ by quarterback Justin Fields and believes the current regime favors an athletic dual-threat quarterback.

“I have been intrigued by the Justin Fields for a while here. He’s somebody that I would give a thumbs up to right now. Kirk Cousins, maybe not,” Cabot said.

Fields certainly still has a lot of upside, starting experience,  and is an obvious fan favorite being from Ohio State.

If this regime wants to go with a heavier run attack, adding a dual-threat like Fields would make sense.

However, a lot of this could depend on any potential coaching staff changes that are made this offseason.

While there is still a lot of time between now and those important decisions, perhaps the best-case scenario would be to draft and develop a quarterback of their own.

Whatever the case, fans do not want to see anything near the poor offensive performance that they have watched this season.

NEXT:  Johnny Manziel Names 1 Former Browns QB He Wishes Was His Teammate
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation