Insider Believes Browns Will Likely Have Interest in 1 Veteran QB This Offseason

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns will need to take a different approach next season at the quarterback position.

Whether that competition for Deshaun Watson includes drafting a rookie or signing an experienced veteran, the importance of this decision will likely make or break their 2025 season.

There is expected to be no shortage of quarterbacks this offseason on the free agent market, with top options including Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, or Russell Wilson.

However, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot says that she is ‘intrigued’ by quarterback Justin Fields and believes the current regime favors an athletic dual-threat quarterback.

“I have been intrigued by the Justin Fields for a while here. He’s somebody that I would give a thumbs up to right now. Kirk Cousins, maybe not,” Cabot said.

Fields certainly still has a lot of upside, starting experience, and is an obvious fan favorite being from Ohio State.

If this regime wants to go with a heavier run attack, adding a dual-threat like Fields would make sense.

However, a lot of this could depend on any potential coaching staff changes that are made this offseason.

While there is still a lot of time between now and those important decisions, perhaps the best-case scenario would be to draft and develop a quarterback of their own.

Whatever the case, fans do not want to see anything near the poor offensive performance that they have watched this season.

