Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Insider Believes Browns Would Not Trade Up For 1 QB Prospect

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will likely have an opportunity to draft Shedeur Sanders with the No.2 pick.

However, many analysts believe they take either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

That’s why Tony Grossi doesn’t see a scenario in which they would trade up to get Sanders later in the first round.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the renowned Browns insider shut down the possibility of the Browns looking to trade up to get the Colorado product:

“I am of the belief that the Browns will not make an effort to trade up for (Shedeur Sanders). I think if he gets into the 20s, somebody will definitely move up, and I do not think it’ll be the Browns,” Grossi said.

That makes sense.

If they didn’t want him at No. 2, it’s hard to believe they would want to give up additional assets to get him further down in the first round.

They don’t seem to be that high on him, so they might feel more comfortable waiting until they’re back on the clock at No. 33 to get their quarterback.

Also, the chances of Sanders slipping that much seem quite slim.

Positional value and his status as a celebrity have helped Sanders drive his draft stock up.

He’s by all means a first-round-caliber player, but there are some serious doubts about taking him as high as No. 2.

If he were to be available at No. 33, he would probably be a huge steal for the Browns, but that’s just not likely going to happen.

As things stand now, Sanders will likely be drafted in the top ten, maybe even the top three, and the Browns will likely focus on someone like Jalen Milroe.

