Todd McShay Sheds Light On Andrew Berry’s Interesting Draft Strategy

The Cleveland Browns’ draft strategy remains shrouded in mystery as April approaches, leaving NFL analysts and fans alike scrambling for clues.

The silence from Berry has created a vacuum filled with speculation, contradictions, and wild theories about what might happen when Cleveland goes on the clock with the second overall pick.

Even the most connected insiders seem to be operating in the dark.

In this information fog, The Ringer’s Todd McShay recently offered an intriguing perspective that might explain the confusion surrounding the Cleveland Browns’ intentions.

“I want to make this very clear to you, Andrew Berry in NFL circles, the General Manager of the Cleveland Browns, is notorious for having fun with us. Purposely,” McShay said.

His comments suggest there could be a method to the madness – a deliberately crafted smokescreen designed to keep competitors guessing.

This revelation adds context to the swirling rumors. The draft season mantra remains simple: trust nothing unless it’s overwhelmingly obvious.

Looking at the Cleveland Browns’ current roster construction might provide better insights than any rumor mill chatter.

With four selections in the first two days and the 104th pick early Saturday, Berry has ammunition to address several roster gaps.

Berry’s philosophy has always prioritized value over immediate need, treating each draft like building an expansion team from scratch.

But when value and need intersect, that’s where the real opportunities emerge. The quarterback situation presents exactly such a scenario.

While the team publicly supports Kenny Pickett as a potential starter, the reality is stark – only Pickett and Deshaun Watson are currently on the roster, and Watson’s timeline for a return remains uncertain, making quarterback depth an undeniable priority.

The team’s seemingly casual approach to addressing the quarterback position suggests they may have a specific plan already in motion.

