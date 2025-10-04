Insider Believes Dillon Gabriel Decision Came From Browns Executive

The Cleveland Browns have officially named rookie Dillon Gabriel their starting quarterback beginning Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The decision moves veteran Joe Flacco aside after he opened the season under center, signaling a clear shift toward the future.

Gabriel’s athletic upside has long been viewed as a potential spark for Cleveland’s inconsistent offense, and his opportunity has now arrived sooner than many anticipated.

Insider Tony Grossi recently weighed in on who likely made the call to elevate Gabriel to the starting role.

“I think it was the GM who made this change,” Grossi said, via ESPN Cleveland.

"I think it was the GM who made this change," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns decision to start Dillon Gabriel

This shift marks a pivotal moment for Cleveland, altering the locker room’s leadership dynamic after Flacco’s steady veteran influence through the season’s first month.

Reports suggest Browns players are embracing the decision, praising Gabriel’s command in the huddle and his creativity when plays break down.

His preseason revealed maturity in decision-making.

Beyond the quarterback change, Gabriel carries the opportunity to further elevate what has already been an impressive rookie class crafted by general manager Andrew Berry.

Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Harold Fannin Jr., Dylan Sampson, and Quinshon Judkins have all provided immediate impact across the roster.

Should Gabriel deliver a strong debut, he could join that conversation and cement Berry’s class as one of the most promising in recent memory.

Gabriel steps into this role following an accomplished college career marked by sharp reads and precision on intermediate throws.

If he plays well for the rest of the season, Berry’s vision for Cleveland’s future becomes abundantly clear.

