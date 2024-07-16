Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Insider Believes Dustin Hopkins' Extension Will Have Negative Effect

By
Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a field goal during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

On Monday, ESPN analyst Adam Schefter reported that the Browns re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a three-year, $15.9 million contract that makes the 33-year-old kicker one of the five highest-paid players at his position.

While some teammates would shrug off this news, one Cleveland insider believes the timing of the re-signing could have an immediate negative effect on other ongoing negotiations.

Insider Tony Grossi shared his thoughts on Hopkins’ extension on Twitter late Monday night, pinpointing to the contract extension talks the Browns are having with wide receiver Amari Cooper as to one area where the news will not be well-received.

“This will not make the Amari Cooper talks easier,” Grossi said.

Cooper and the Browns have allegedly been deadlocked in contract extension negotiations for several weeks, evidenced by the wide receiver staging a holdout during the team’s final mandatory minicamp for veterans.

From the onset of the holdout, Cooper has reportedly asked for a multiyear deal worth more than the $20 million average he currently receives per season.

The deadlock reported stems from the Browns’ reluctance to provide Cooper – who turned 30 years old last month – with an extension beyond the 2025 season as the two sides are rumored to have agreed on a pay increase.

When Cooper signed his original five-year, $100 million contract, the wide receiver was among the highest-paid players at his position.

The market price for top-tier wide receivers has surged with a multitude of talented athletes receiving large contract extensions this offseason, primarily led by the four-year, $140 million deal Minnesota inked with Justin Jefferson.

Earnest Horn
Earnest Horn
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation