Browns Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins To Make Him One Of NFL’s Highest-Paid Kickers

Browns GM Andrew Berry is often credited for his ability to get in front of market surges, re-signing athletes before the price of a player’s services grows beyond Cleveland’s salary cap means.

That’s potentially what happened with Berry’s latest move.

NFL analyst Adam Schefter shared the news on Twitter late Monday night, quoting sources that confirmed Dustin Hopkins reached a three-year, $15.9 million contract extension with the Browns that makes the kicker one of the top-five highest-paid kickers in the NFL.

Sources: Browns and kicker Dustin Hopkins reached agreement on a three-year, $15.9 million extension, which now makes him one of the NFL’s top five highest-paid kickers. Hopkins is now tied to Cleveland through the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/1fq3bpch1a — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2024

Hopkins’ contract will run through 2027, according to Schefter.

With an average salary of $5.3 million per year, Hopkins moved into a tie for the fifth-highest average salary in the NFL for kickers.

Baltimore’s Justin Tucker sits on top of the highest salary list with an average annual figure of $6 million.

Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott, Indianapolis’ Matt Gay, and New York Giants’ Graham Gano rank second through fourth, respectively, on the highest-paid placekicker list.

Cleveland acquired Hopkins before the start of the 2023 regular season via trade with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Last season, Hopkins had his career-best performance as he made 33 field goals on 36 attempts, finishing with a 91.7 percent field goal completion rate.

Hopkins also handled the kickoff duties for the Browns in 2023, producing a touchback on nearly 65% of his kicks.

The 33-year-old kicker started his career with Washington in 2015, lasting until midway through the 2021 season.

He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers midway through the 2021 regular season after Washington waived the kicker.

Earlier this offseason, the Browns also re-signed kicker Cade York.

