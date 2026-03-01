Insider Believes There Is ‘Excellent’ Chance Browns Make Big Draft Move

This is a pivotal draft for the Cleveland Browns to build upon what was a tremendous 2025 class and keep the momentum building toward contender status. The front office has ten total picks, including the sixth and 24th overall picks, much of which could be used on the offensive side of the ball to give new head coach Todd Monken a great jumping-off point in his first head coaching gig.

Cleveland shocked the world when they passed on the opportunity to draft two-way superstar Travis Hunter with the second pick last year, opting to move down to No. 5 for Mason Graham and this year’s 24th pick. It was hard to believe at the time, but the move has aged quite well and could inspire the front office to do something spicy once again in this year’s draft.

During a recent episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, the crew discussed the possibility of trading down again from No. 6.

Jason Lloyd thinks there’s absolutely a chance it could happen.

“It depends how the board falls for them. I think there’s an excellent chance that they trade down. I don’t know that they’re going to get the value that they got last year. I was shocked. I’ve been consistent for a year, they knocked it out of the park,” said Lloyd.

Trading down is always fun, but for that to happen, the Browns would need an ideal dance partner. It’s hard to pinpoint the prospect that teams would want to trade up to No. 6 for in a draft where the best prospects don’t exactly play the most premium positions.

It was easier last year when there was a generational two-way Heisman winner at No. 2, but among the prospects the Browns will likely target at No. 6, it’s tougher to envision a big trade up for some of the guys who might be there. Usually, teams trade up for quarterbacks, but that’s likely not happening in this spot.

General manager Andrew Berry will surely attempt to work his magic, but it’s going to be an uphill battle to trade down again this year.

If he can move down a few slots and still land a premier tackle or receiver that the team desperately needs, this squad could be off and running.

