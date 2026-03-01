Draft Expert Reveals Position Browns Should Target At No. 6

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of changes to make this offseason to ensure they continue on a good path and build on their two-win improvement from 2024 to 2025. New head coach Todd Monken is inheriting a stellar defense anchored by new NFL sack king Myles Garrett and a couple of outstanding 2025 rookies in Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham.

As talented as this defense is, the offense needs a lot of work, which is why Monken is here. Luckily, the team has ten draft picks to utilize, as well as the sixth and 24th overall picks that can immediately fill the team’s biggest positions of need.

Analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently stopped by Cleveland Browns Daily to discuss Cleveland’s draft plans and what they should do with the sixth pick. Like many other analysts, he wants to see them take a receiver.

“I would lean a little more to the receivers just in terms of the grades that they carry. Carnell Tate is my sixth or seventh player, somewhere in that mix. You get the size, you get the speed, you get big-play ability. He’s right there. Makai Lemon as a pure slot, he’s like my tenth player, so there’s good options there,” said Jeremiah.

Jeremiah said he likes the best tackles on the board in Spencer Fano and Francis Mauigoa a lot, but sees them being selected more in the 12-15 range. Perhaps one of them or another tackle like Caleb Lomu is available at No. 24 for the Browns, though that is where the team could be in Ty Simpson territory if the Browns want to bring in another quarterback.

Keeping an Ohio State receiver in Ohio would be great if Tate winds up being the guy, but there are definitely questions about his ability to be a plug-and-play WR1. He played second fiddle to Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, and Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State, and some teams may be hesitant in viewing him as a top option at the next level, even though he fits the profile.

Receiver and tackle are Cleveland’s two most glaring needs, and it would be wise to use the two first-round picks on both of those spots, Whether that results in going with a receiver first remains to be seen, but Tate is a big swing at No. 6 who could be worth it.

