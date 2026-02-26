Analyst Names 6 Prospects Browns Fans Should Watch At NFL Combine

With the sixth and 24th picks in the first round and ten picks overall, the Cleveland Browns are positioned well to bring in a sizable haul of young talent in the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Andrew Berry cooked up an incredible 2025 class, and if he can deliver a repeat performance, this franchise could be on a clear path to contention sooner rather than later.

With the obvious holes being offensive line and wide receiver, many have speculated that those will be the two positions filled by the two first-round picks. That being said, Berry could always get creative like he did in last year’s draft, so you never know what to expect.

Andrew Siciliano recently spoke about the Browns during his time at the NFL Combine, and there are a few players he has his eye on. He reminded fans that the Browns have a lot more draft capital beyond the first round, but for the sixth overall pick, he likes the idea of going with one of the top three tackles on the board.

“Here are my top players that I’m keeping an eye on. Don’t forget the Browns have five picks in the top-107. Not surprisingly, a bunch of these guys are offensive linemen. Francis Mauigoa, the right tackle for Miami, is a beast. He is a dominating right tackle. There are the two Utah tackles, Spencer Fano on the right side, Caleb Lomu on the left side. Both could go in the first round. There’s also Blake Miller, Clemson offensive lineman. You want a WR? May I introduce you to Carnell Tate? And then, if you want another WR, keep an eye on Denzel Boston,” Siciliano said.

who @AndrewSiciliano is keeping an eye on at the combine 👀 pic.twitter.com/tNlAXIKbxi — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 26, 2026

Another shocking trade down can’t be ruled out, but with such accomplished talent at offensive line projected to be available at No. 6, it would be hard for the Browns to pass up on Caleb Lomu, Spencer Fano, or Francis Mauigoa at that spot if they’re available. Wide receiver is a big need, but there isn’t a slam-dunk prospect that would have a team running to the podium to select them at No. 6 this year, though Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson all sound like they are moving up some mock draft boards.

Denzel Boston could probably be had at No. 24, so he is certainly someone Browns fans should keep an eye on. He profiles as the type of big, dynamic downfield weapon this team needs, but a strong combine performance could push him up into the teens as well.

It’s an exciting time of year on the football calendar, and the Browns have plenty of chances to bring in big playmakers over the next few months. Any of these names would be welcomed additions to the roster, and we’ll find out in a few months if Siciliano was onto something with his predictions.

