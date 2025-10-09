Insider Calls Out Browns For ‘Ridiculous’ Trade

The Cleveland Browns swapped cornerbacks with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Clearly, the Browns like what they’ve seen from Tyson Campbell, and he may be a better long-term fit than Greg Newsome II.

However, analyst Tony Grossi isn’t a fan of the timing of this trade, based on Cleveland’s Week 6 opponent.

“To trade a starting cornerback the week of the Pittsburgh game is just ridiculous. I don’t get it. Tyson Campbell, I think (general manager) Andrew [Berry] considered taking him. He’s from the same draft. … He probably evaluated these two players pretty evenly,” Grossi said.

"To trade a starting cornerback the week of the Pittsburgh game is just ridiculous," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns trading Greg Newsome. pic.twitter.com/6fi2WQ0r8y — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 9, 2025

That’s a valid point, as Campbell is unlikely to be up to speed with the Browns’ defensive scheme and might not play many snaps.

Then again, this is a physical game, and an injury can happen on any play.

Keeping Newsome a little longer could’ve been a mistake if he got injured, which would have significantly decreased his trade value.

The Browns have been surprisingly aggressive deal-makers in the first five weeks of the season, as it seems like the front office has decided to step up and address the team’s needs.

Campbell, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is a good player who’s under contract through 2028 after signing an extension two offseasons ago.

Though Newsome, a first-round pick in 2021, was playing some of his best football, he was more than likely to leave as a free agent after the season.

Also, given the way he performed in the past, his strong start may not have been sustainable, so the Browns decided to get what they could for him while they can.

NEXT:

Trouble Could Be Brewing Among Browns' Leadership